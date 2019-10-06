International Development News
5 injured in blast at firecracker unit in Odisha

PTI Jajpur
Updated: 06-10-2019 22:56 IST
At least five persons, including two women, were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place when the injured were making firecrackers in a house at Bachhala village under Binjharpur police station late on Saturday night, they said.

A part of the concrete roof was blown off following the explosion, police said. Villagers managed to rescue the injured from the house and admitted them to the Jajpur district headquarter hospital.

Later, three of the injured were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, after their condition deteriorated, police said. "Five persons sustained injuries following the explosion and are undergoing treatment at the hospital," said Binjharpur police station Inspector in-Charge Siba Charan Behera.

The exact reason of the mishap would be ascertained after investigation, he said.

COUNTRY : India
