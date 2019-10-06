5 girls recued by locals from Mahanadi river, 1 still missing

A major tragedy was averted after locals managed to rescue five girls from being swept away in river Mahanadi here on Sunday, police said. A 13-year-old girl, identified as Pinki Biswakarma, of Badbazar area, however, is still missing, they said.

A group of six girls had gone to the Badbazar ghat of river Mahanadi to take bath when Pinki was swept away in the strong currents, police said. In an attempt to save her, the others plunged in the river, but were overpowered by the currents, a police officer said, adding, they managed to hold onto a rock and were spoted by locals, who managed to come to their rescue.

A search operation has been launched by the fire service personnel and police to trace Pinki, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)