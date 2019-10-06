Advisor to J-K Guv, Chief Secretary review security, development scenario of Anantnag district

The advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, K Vijay Kumar, and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday reviewed the security and development scenario of Anantnag district during a meeting here. District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir briefed the Advisor and Chief Secretary about the progress achieved under key sectors like Health, Roads and Buildings (R&B), Education, Public Health Engineering Department (PHE), Rural Development Department (RDD), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Agricultural, Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry.

The DDC also apprised about the progress achieved under district Capex Budget - 2019-20. "Rs 199.58 crore has been earmarked for the district for the current financial year, out of which an expenditure of Rs 77.07 crore has been made against the availability of Rs 140.73 crore by the end of September 2019," said Jahangir. He updated the Advisor and Chief Secretary about the arrangements for Block Development Council (BDC) Elections.

The meeting was also informed that healthcare facilities remained uninterrupted during the months of August and September in District Hospital Anantnag. Over 62,000 OPD patients and over 4,000 IPD patients were treated during that time. Under megaprojects, it was mentioned at the meeting that work on Rs 139 crore GMC Anantnag was at different stages and till date an amount of Rs 56.13 crore had been expended under the project. Besides, the work is also under progress in seven blocks of the Medical College, Trauma Hospital Bijbehara, while work on Model Hospital Doru has been completed and is ready for commissioning.

The DDC sought the intervention of the Chief Secretary for release of Rs 4 crore for the completion of Rehmat-e-Aalam Hospital in Anantnag. Jahangir also briefed about the progress of on-going projects in the district including SRTC Shopping Complex Anantnag, fruit mandi Jablipora and sewerage treatment plant near stadium.

The Advisor and Chief Secretary complimented the district administration for overall performance in implementing state and Centrally sponsored schemes, organising of public outreach programmes, ensuring better healthcare facilities, starting off the fresh batch in GMC Anantnag, the supply of essential commodities and conduct of sports events. They stressed upon the administration to make best efforts in addressing the public issues on priority, with special focus on improving the public delivery system.

Later, various deputations met the Advisor and Chief Secretary and projected various issues concerning them. The deputations who met included, Pahalgam Hoteliers Association, Tracking Association, Panches/Sarpanches, Chairmen Municipal Committees, Ward Members, Public delegation from Kokernag and adjacent areas, South Kashmir Transporters Association, Students and Teachers of private schools. (ANI)

