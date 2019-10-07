Nagaland CM, Guv extend Durga Puja greetings

Nagaland Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio have extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Durga Puja. In his message, the governor hoped that the festival would strengthen the moral foundation of society and turn people away from anything that creates division and causes destruction.

He urged people to strive and build a society free from malice and full of brotherhood and compassion. The Chief Minister also hoped that the festival brings happiness among the lives of the people.

"Greetings to all those who are celebrating #DurgaPuja. May the celebration of the #festival have countless moments of joy and bring blessings," he tweeted. Meanwhile, revelers are thronging the community Durga Pujas organized in Kohima and Dimapur towns.

In consonance with a call for a ban on single-use plastic, the festival is being celebrated in an eco-friendly manner. While organizers have built the pandals (marquees) sans plastic materials, revelers are maintaining cleanliness at the community Durga Pujas.

Organizers such as the Hindu Kalyan Samiti in Kohima and the Hindu Seva Samiti in Dimapur have embarked the festival with the message "Say no to plastic, say yes to life"..

