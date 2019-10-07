Seven suspected drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Seven suspected drug peddlers, including a university student, were arrested after contraband substance was allegedly recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. Sai Vankat, a student of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Kakryal, was arrested after 220 gms 'ganja' was allegedly recovered from his possession at Sool in Reasi district, a police spokesman said.

He said the student was apprehended on Sunday after he was noticed moving suspiciously during a special drive against drug abuse in Katra town, which serves as the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi Shrine. Another local drug peddler, Sunny Sharma, was also arrested after six gm of heroin was allegedly recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.

Devinder Pal Singh was arrested along with two of his associates -- Balwan Singh and Subash Chander -- after 500 gm of heroin was allegedly recovered from their possession in Gangyal area of Jammu, the spokesman said. Two more drug peddlers -- Rakesh Kumar alias "Raku" and Rakesh alias "Goldy" -- were arrested after heroin was recovered from their possession in Udhampur district, the spokesman said.

All of them have been booked under the NDPS Act.

