International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Assam Rifles seizes drugs worth Rs 1.23 cr, accused at large

The troops of Assam Rifles have seized drugs worth Rs 1.23 crore in Khudengthabi area of Assam's Tengnoupal district.

ANI Manipur (Assam)
Updated: 07-10-2019 16:23 IST
Assam Rifles seizes drugs worth Rs 1.23 cr, accused at large

The drugs recovered by the Assam Rifles on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The troops of Assam Rifles have seized drugs worth Rs 1.23 crore in Khudengthabi area of Assam's Tengnoupal district. The search teams, after receiving specific inputs regarding the transportation of drugs, increased vigilance in the area. They tracked two persons and chased them.

The men evaded the teams by running into the nearby forest area. However, a bag containing brown sugar was recovered from the spot. The incident happened on October 5. "The recovered items have been handed over to the Moreh police station for further investigation," the Assam Rifles said in an official statement. (ANI)

Also Read: 3 held in Navi Mumbai with drugs worth Rs 4.25 lakh

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019