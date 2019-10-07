Amritsar: Local court grants 5-day police remand of two accused in cop's murder case

A local court on Monday granted five-day police remand of two persons accused in the murder of a Special Task Force (STF) constable during an anti-drug operation last week. The two accused were identified as Varinder Singh and Rajandeep Singh.

The duo was arrested from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, police had arrested Parwinder Singh and Harpreet Singh in the same case. "Gurdeep Singh, an STF constable, was shot dead by some alleged drug peddlers on October 1. The constable was sent as decoy customer to strike a drug deal with the accused," Inspector Amolak Singh, SHO, Jandiala said. (ANI)

Also Read: Concerned over continued detention of Chidambaram, hope courts will render justice: Manmohan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)