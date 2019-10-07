History-sheeter's death: Police send CCTV DVRs, viscera to FSL

Denying allegations of cover-up into the death of a 38-year-old history-sheeter in their custody, Mumbai Police on Monday said they have sent digital video recorders (DVRs) of CCTV cameras installed outside a shop in Shahu Nagar area to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). A police official said the exact cause of the death of Surendar Parcha will be known in FSL report.

Relatives of Parcha, a vegetable vendor from Labour Camp area, had alleged that he died after police assaulted him on road while taking him to police station. However, police maintained that Parcha died of a cardiac arrest. The incident occurred on September 24 when Shahu Nagar police personnel were taking Parcha to police station for his interrogation in a rape case. He died within next few hours.

Clarifying position of the police, the official said, "Parcha was taken to a civic-run hospital after he felt uneasy. Doctors there declared him dead and attributed heart attack as the cause," the official said. Refuting charges of custodial torture, the official said police didn't want to keep any loose ends and have sent the DVRs of CCTV cameras to FSL, based in Kalina.

"If anybody alleges police have deleted CCTV footage, the truth will come out after examining DVRs," he said. The official informed that police have also sent Parcha's viscera, body tissues etc. for forensic examination.

Parcha had at least 25 criminal cases pending against him. Meanwhile, sources in FSL said the DNA and cyber departments will examine the DVRs and other samples.

Crime Branch (unit 5) is separately probing the case. PTI ZA NSK NSK NSK.

