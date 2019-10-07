Migrant worker killed by roommate in Punjab's Phagwara

A 53-year-old migrant worker was allegedly killed by his roommate in Punjab's Phagwara town on Monday, police said. Ramdeen's body was found lying in a pool of blood at his rented accommodation in Guru Har Krishan Nagar locality and an iron pipe was recovered from the crime scene, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surinder Chand said.

He said it appears that Ramdeen, who was from Nakahi village in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar district, was repeatedly hit on the head with the iron pipe. Ramdeen's roommate Kiran Kumar is absconding and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him, the DSP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)