Jairam Ramesh targets PM citing new demonetisation study

Citing a new study on demonetisation, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday took an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "our omnipresent, omnipotent and omniscient one" will never accept that demonetisation has hit economic activity by 2-3 percentage points.

"New solid research evidence that the Tughlakian decision of demonetization has severely damaged the Indian economy. We are still reeling and will continue to do so for some time. But Our Omnipresent, Omnipotent, Omniscient One (O-5) will never accept it," Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

A new study has claimed that demonetisation hit economic activity by 2-3 percentage points, bringing reduction in jobs and contraction in bank credit.

