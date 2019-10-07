Delhi: 3 arrested for hijacking car

Three persons were arrested by Delhi Police on Monday for hijacking a car of a resident of Vikas Puri. The accused have been identified as Naveen Chaudhry (25), Babu Lal Gurjar (24) and Sarwan (28). All of them are natives of Sikar in Rajasthan. The complainant in the case is Suraj Aggarwal (22), who is a resident of Vikas Puri here.

The accused, visited the residence of Suraj Aggarwal after perusing his advertisement of selling his car on the online merchandising website, OLX. They went for a trial run of the vehicle along with him and on the way forced him to get down from the vehicle in Jhajjar by brandishing a toy gun.

"During investigation, OLX was contacted and details of the mobile phone number used by the accused persons were obtained and analysed. Teams were sent to Jaipur, Sikar, Mount Abu and Daman as the presence of accused persons were noticed in these areas. The teams kept trailing them and finally apprehended them with the vehicle on Jaipur highway," Delhi Police informed. A case has been registered under section 382 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

