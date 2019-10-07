Kejriwal takes potshots at Javadekar for claims on reducing Delhi pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took potshots at Union Minister Prakash Javadekar stating that all credit for the dip in pollution levels in the state capital should be given to the central government. Speaking to ANI, Kejriwal said that he had already given all the credit to Centre for development in the national capital.

"Leave pollution, I have already said that all credit to bring development in Delhi goes to the Centre, including making the state-capital dengue free, providing cheap electricity and establishment of Mohalla clinics," he said. The Chief Minister said if the Centre is capable of giving Delhi a new look then it should "reduce crop burning emissions from Haryana and Punjab".

Kejriwal's response came a few hours after Javadekar said that the people of the national capital will not be fooled by the claims of those who are taking credit for reduced pollution levels which were possible due to the steps taken by the Centre. "The Centre is fighting the problem of pollution, that is our only concern. We believe that people will not get confused by the claims of others who want to take credit," Javadekar said in reply to a question regarding the alleged Delhi government's advertisements taking credit for the reduced pollution levels in the national capital.

The Union Minister stressed upon the fact that the Centre's decision to construct eastern and western express highway had made a big difference to the air quality in Delhi. "We have created two bypasses at the cost of Rs 17,000 crores, the eastern and western express highway, and these have made a big difference to the air quality. It was the Centre's job and this has made it possible that 40,000 undestined vehicles are now not entering Delhi," he said. (ANI)

