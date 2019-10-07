Five killed in two Assam road accidents

Five persons, including four of a family, were killed in two separate road accidents in Lower Assam's Goalpara district, a police officer said on Monday. A car carrying five members of a family hit a tree at Dudhnoi area of the district on Sunday night, killing four on the spot and injuring another, he said.

The injured woman is undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College Hospital, the officer said. In another incident at Bolbora area on National Highway 37, a man, identified as Abdur Rahman, was knocked down by a passenger bus on Monday.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead..

