Man involved in supply of illegal weapons arrested from Rajasthan

A 37-year-old man allegedly involved in trafficking and supplying illegal weapons and ammunition to criminals in Delhi and its peripherals was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Rajasthan's Dholpur, officials said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Jeetendra Singh alias Jeetu, a resident of Dholpur in Rajasthan. He was found to be involved in more than 18 cases of extortion, robbery, murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act registered in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, they said.

Police said a reward of Rs 50,000 was also declared on information leading to Singh's arrest. After receiving specific inputs, Jeetu was arrested from Dholpur on October 5. Two country-made semi-automatic pistols and 105 cartridges were recovered from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwaha.

"During interrogation, Jeetu revealed that in 2004, he along with his associates were apprehended for stealing a tractor and a trolley and other articles in nearby villages. Subsequently, he got involved in another case, when he snatched a licensed rifle near Baroli village and committed robbery and thefts," the officer said. In 2007, he along with his associate Alkesh Bhadoria and others shot at one diamond merchant in Ahmedabad and decamped with cash Rs 10 lakhs, and in 2008 he was arrested by the UP Police after a shootout, Kushwaha said.

In 2009, he was released on bail and resumed his criminal activities. In 2017, he along with his associates was arrested for robbing a jeweller in Jaipur. He remained in jail for about 19 months in Jaipur, Ambah and Dholpur and was released on bail in 2018, the DCP said. While being in jail during this period, he became close to criminals of Delhi and NCR. After being released on bail in 2018, he made contact with illicit arms and ammunition suppliers of UP and MP and started selling ammunition at 50 to 100 per cent and arms at 100-300 per cent margin to criminals of NCR, police said.

