MP: Six dead, 3 injured as autorickshaw collides with 2 trucks

Six persons were killed and three others were injured on Monday in a collision involving two trucks and an autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said. The accident happened in the afternoon near Purankhedi toll plaza, around 25 kms from Shivpuri, when the autorickshaw was going to Lukwasa, Kolaras police station in charge Satish Chouhan said.

"All those dead and injured were travelling in the autorickshaw. The autorickshaw, after being hit by a speeding truck, due to the impact rammed into another truck coming from the opposite direction," he said. He identified the deceased as Harvilas Goyal, Mukesh Goyal, Makhan Raghuvanshi, Arvind Dhakad, autorickshaw driver Champalal while one person's identity was yet to be ascertained..

