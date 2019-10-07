HP: Portion of national highway caves in; traffic disrupted

Vehicular traffic on the Paonta Sahib-Shillai-Gumma National Highway (NH-707) in Himachal Pradesh remained disrupted on Monday even after 30 hours of its closure after a 200-metre section of the road caved in, officials said.

The highway stretch was damaged near Sataun Bridge, towards Paonta. The road is used by the commuters of hundreds of villages of Shillai and Chopal sub-divisions of Sirmour and Shimla districts.

Deputy Commissioner, Sirmour, R K Paruthi, SP Ajay Krishan Sharma, along with the team of officials and engineers visited the spot on Monday evening and took stock of the situation. They assured local people that every effort would be taken to reopen the road at the earliest.

