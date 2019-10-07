Delhi: FORDA writes to Satyendra Jain requesting to improve medical facilities at state-run hospitals

The Federation of Residents Doctors Association (FORDA) has written to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain requesting him to improve the basic infrastructure of state-run hospitals and to ensure availability of medications and vaccines. For many months, there is huge shortage of anti-rabies vaccine and other life-saving medication, at Delhi government hospitals.

Dr Manish Nigam, President of FORDA has stated that the health care system in state-run hospitals is in a state of despair. "We urge health officials to take the matter into attention and take adequate measure to improve lacking infrastructure," he said.

The association has stated that the government has failed miserably to procure anti-rabies vaccine and other life-saving medication and that is a matter of grave concern. "As large number of the patients who require the aid of diagnostics have to be referred to Central government hospital or either to the private set- up since the state government has failed to install MRI/CT scan facility at the majority of its hospital," read the letter.

"In this case, Transportation of patients in case of emergency increases the risk of a fatality for establishing diagnoses that are referred to central government-run hospitals or the private set up," it added. FORDA General Secretary Dr Sunil Arora said that they have huge workload, unregulated working hours, increasing assault on doctors and poor infrastructure to work. (ANI)

