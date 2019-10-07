Ahmedabad: Garba held at Sardar Vallabhbhai International airport

The festive season of Navratra brings forward different colors of celebrations and keeping up with the same, passengers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here were in for a surprise as they were treated to a beautiful performance of Garba! Staff of various airlines, some of them dressed in the ethnic dresses were seen gyrating to the tunes of the traditional Gujarati folk dance.

Passengers were seen clicking photographs and some even joined in to celebrate the dance which is traditionally performed during Navratri. The songs of the festival are themed around the nine forms of the Godess Durga.

The event was organised by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport administration. (ANI)

Also Read: Drone activity causes temporary diversion of flights at Dubai Airport

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)