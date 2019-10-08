Crime briefs: Illegal liquor worth Rs 7 lakh seized; 2 held; 2 arrested for killing man over monetary dispute

Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly robbing a person at knife point in Connaught Place area, police said on Monday. The accused, residents of Jaitpur, had robbed a tattoo artiste at around 3 AM on Sunday near the Outer Circle of Connaught Place.

After robbing the man, they tried to flee but one of them was nabbed by the patrolling staff. On his instance, his two other associates were also nabbed and the robbed purse, mobile and the kitchen knife used in the crime were recovered from their possession, a senior police officer said.

2 arrested for killing man over monetary dispute

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a person over monetary dispute in Outer Delhi's Hiran Kudna area, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Sudhir (32) and Devender (26), residents of Hiran Kudna, they said.

The duo had killed Manjeet (45) at deceased's fish farm in Hiran Kudna, a senior police officer said. Following a tip off, Sudhir was nabbed from Hiran kundna road and on his instance, Devender was also nabbed.

Interrogation revealed that the accused are friends. Sudhir is a farmer while Devender has a cardboard factory which is running in loss. They killed Manjeet over some monetary dispute, police added.

Illegal liquor worth Rs 7 lakh seized; 2 held

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has seized illegal liquor worth Rs 7 lakh in the open market and arrested two men in connection with the incident, officials said on Monday. The accused -- Jitender Pal Pahwa (44) and Sujit Jha (36) were smuggling foreign brand illegal liquor in Delhi and NCR, they said.

Two brothers held for phone snatching incidents New Delhi

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly snatching mobile phones on sports bike in the national capital, police said on Monday.

The accuse were identified as Virpal (21) and Amarjeet (2O), they said. On Sunday, the accused were nabbed when they had come to meet one of their accomplices. A total of 11 mobile phones and one bike were recovered from their possession, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)