Squadrons which participated in Balakot air strike awarded citations on IAF Day

Two squadrons of the Indian Air Force, which played a role in the Balakot airstrike, were decorated with citations at the Hindon base on the 87th IAF Day. IAF chief RKS Bhadauria decorated the 51 Squadron and the 9 Squadron for their role in the airstrike on terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot in February.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and fighter pilots, who were a part of the Balakot operation, participated in the flypast. Varthaman downed an enemy jet during aerial combat with Pakistan in February and was held captive for three days.

Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces. The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

