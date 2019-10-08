Tiny tots initiated into the world of learning

Thousands of children in Kerala were on Tuesday initiated into the world of letters on the occasion of Vijayadasami, which is the culmination of the annual Navaratri festival. Children and their parents gathered in large numbers at temples, schools, and cultural centers across the state where arrangements had been made for the 'Ezhuthiniruthu' - the initiation ceremony.

Vijayadasami is observed as the day of Vidyarambham, the beginning of learning, in the state. As per custom, scholars, writers, teachers, priests and other prominent figures in society make children, usually aged two to three years, write their first letters of learning on the occasion.

They help the tots write "Hari..Sree..." in platters filled with rice or it is scribbled on a child's tongue with a golden ring. Temples, especially those dedicated to Saraswathy, the goddess of learning and art, like Panachikkadu Saraswathy Temple in Kottayam district and Mookambika temple in Kollur in Udupi near Mangaluru witnessed heavy rush from early morning itself.

The Sri Padmanabha Swami and Guruvayur Sree Krishna temples also saw heavy rush of devotees. Media houses including 'Malayala Manorama' had also made elaborate arrangements to conduct the ceremony at their various units.

The auspicious day also saw many people start learning dance and music.

