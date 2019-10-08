UP: ATS constable shoots himself dead

A constable of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) allegedly shot himself dead at the ATS headquarters under Sarojini Nagar police station limits here on Tuesday morning, police said. The 40-year-old constable, identified as Brijesh Kumar Yadav, allegedly committed suicide at ATS headquarters barracks.

As per ATS sources, Yadav was supposed to move visit his home in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to police, he was last heard arguing with his wife over the telephone.

Yadav allegedly shot himself dead with his own licenced pistol. Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)