K'taka: Mysuru King offers prayers to 'Shami' tree on Vijay Dashmi

On the occasion of Vijay Dashmi, the king of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, on Tuesday performed rituals and offered prayers to 'Shami' tree here at Mysore Palace. Wearing the royal tradition sherwani with the high turban, added with gold jewellery, the 27th titular king of the Yada dynasty, was seen performing the rituals and offering prayers to 'Shami' tree.

As part of the Dasara celebrations, 'Vajramusti Kalaga' (an ancient form of martial art) was also organised at the palace. Viewers were seen surrounding the ring and cheering for wrestlers with great vigour. Locals witnessed the rituals and the cultural programmes organised at the palace.

Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, is all decked up for the procession, which marks the culmination of the 10-day long festivities in the state, celebrated along with Navaratri. (ANI)

