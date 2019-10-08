Chennai Airport: Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 11.8 lakh

Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 300 grams of gold worth Rs 11.8 lakh here on Tuesday from an Indian national who had arrived from Riyadh. The accused was identified as Tamir (32) from Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

"He was intercepted at the exit of the arrival hall on suspicion of carrying gold. On questioning, he appeared to be nervous and gave evasive replies. On examination of his checked-in baggage, one LED lantern was found concealed in his personal effects. On dismantling the LED lantern, three gold bars with markings "SUISSE 100 gms FINE GOLD 999.9" each weighing 100 grams were found concealed inside a battery," said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Airport in a press release. On Monday, four male passengers, Vellai Naina Mohamed (22), Rahmath Ali (25), both from Ramanathapuram, Shaik Mohammed (37) of Thiruvallur, and Sivachandran (32), of Salem who had arrived from Dubai were also intercepted on suspicion of carrying gold.

"On persistent questioning, they admitted having concealed gold in the form of rubbery material in their rectum. On extraction, 1.35 Kg gold of 24 K purity, valued at Rs 53.5 lakh was recovered and the same was seized," the release added. (ANI)

