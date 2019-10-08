International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

5 drown, 3 missing after being swept away during immersion of idols in Dholpur

PTI Dholpur
Updated: 08-10-2019 20:24 IST
5 drown, 3 missing after being swept away during immersion of idols in Dholpur

Five men drowned and another three have gone missing after being swept away by strong water currents of the Chambal river during the Durga idol immersion in separate incidents in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Tuesday, police said. "Five bodies have been fished out, while three men are missing and a search for them is on," said Superintendent of Police Mridul Singh Kachchawa.

He said one person each was swept away by the river currents in Saipau, Kolari and Rajakhera police station areas and five such incidents were reported from Diholi area. Efforts are on to trace the missing persons, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019