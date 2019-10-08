5 drown, 3 missing after being swept away during immersion of idols in Dholpur

Five men drowned and another three have gone missing after being swept away by strong water currents of the Chambal river during the Durga idol immersion in separate incidents in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Tuesday, police said. "Five bodies have been fished out, while three men are missing and a search for them is on," said Superintendent of Police Mridul Singh Kachchawa.

He said one person each was swept away by the river currents in Saipau, Kolari and Rajakhera police station areas and five such incidents were reported from Diholi area. Efforts are on to trace the missing persons, the SP added.

