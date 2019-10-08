40 Amman devotees caught in river rescued

At least 40 devotees ofGoddess Amman taking a dip in the Bhavani River nearMettupalayam on Tuesday were caught in the waters thatsurged following release of water from the nearby PilloorDam after heavy rain, police said

The devotees from various places visited the VanaBhadrakali Amman temple on Vijayadasami and 40 of themwere taking a dip in the river when they got trapped andscreamed for help, they said

Soon, members of the public and policemen tried topull the trapped 40 out of the waters one by one. Finally, thefire and rescue service personnel arrived and rescued all ofthem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)