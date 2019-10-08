Wind topples Ravan effigy

Strong winds brought down a 60-feet tall effigy of Ravan before it was set on fire in Vesu area here during Dussehra festivities on Tuesday. Luckily, no one in the crowd of hundreds of people who had gathered to watch the demon king being burnt was hurt, as the effigy fell on the opposite side.

As it was not possible to set the effigy upright again quickly, Ravan was torched while lying on his side, said Anil Agrawal, the organizer. The symbol of vanquished evil burned amid light rain.

