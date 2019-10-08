International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Wind topples Ravan effigy

PTI Ahmedabad
Updated: 08-10-2019 21:09 IST
Wind topples Ravan effigy

Strong winds brought down a 60-feet tall effigy of Ravan before it was set on fire in Vesu area here during Dussehra festivities on Tuesday. Luckily, no one in the crowd of hundreds of people who had gathered to watch the demon king being burnt was hurt, as the effigy fell on the opposite side.

As it was not possible to set the effigy upright again quickly, Ravan was torched while lying on his side, said Anil Agrawal, the organizer. The symbol of vanquished evil burned amid light rain.

PTI COR PJT PD KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019