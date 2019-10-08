Rajasthan: Man dies, another missing after being washed away

A man died, while another has gone missing after three persons were swept away by strong water currents of the Parvati river in Rajasthan's Baran district on Tuesday, police said. The third man managed to swim back to the river bank after the incident which occurred this afternoon in Gugor area, about 7 kilometers from Chabda town to which the victims belong, they said.

The three men who were swept away by the water currents were identified as Vikas Chaturvedi, Rohit Galav and Manish Sharma, all aged around 25, Deputy Superintendent of Police Govind Singh Barahat said. Locals spotted Chaturvedi drowning and pulled him out of the river. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead there, the DSP said.

He said Sharma swam to the river bank and saved himself. Galav has not been traced so far and a rescue operation by the SDRF and NDRF teams is underway, the DSP said.

The three men had reached the flooding over-bridge for taking bath after the Durga idol immersion, but were swept away, he added. The body was handed over to family members of Chaturvedi for last rites after they gave a written consent that they were not willing for post-mortem.

