Vinod Kumar Sharma takes oath as Punjab Lokpal

Justice Vinod Kumar Sharma (retired) took oath as the Lokpal of Punjab on Tuesday. Punjab Governor and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, V P Singh Badnore administered the oath of office to Sharma, a former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, according to an official release here.

Badnore also administered oath of office to Lt Gen Ajae Kumar Sharma (retd) as State Information Commissioner, Punjab in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at a ceremony held here, the release said. Ajae Kumar Sharma had an illustrious military career spanning 38 years, it said.

The post of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal was lying vacant in Punjab from April last year.

