Two held in Delhi for celebratory firing

Two men were arrested in connection with an alleged incident of celebratory firing in Northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Salman (21), a resident of Kabir Nagar and Shavaj Malik (18), a resident of Kardam puri, they said.

According to police, the accused persons fired bullet from a country-made pistol at the marriage ceremony of Shoaib Malik, the elder brother of Shavaj, at Kardam Puri. The incident took place on Monday. A video of the firing went viral on social media, following which police conducted a raid at the function and arrested the accused, a senior police officer said.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered and the weapon was recovered from the accused, police said.

