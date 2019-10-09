2 live mortar shells fired by Pakistan recovered in Jammu

Two live mortar shells, fired by Pakistani troops on civilian hamlets along the Indo-Pak border during a ceasefire violation, were recovered and defused in Jammu district, officials said on Wednesday. The security forces were informed about the presence of the shells, fired by Pakistani troops, by the people of Goolpattan along Indo-Pak border in Kanachak belt, they said.

The shells were recovered and defused by the troops safely, thereby averting a tragedy, the officials said. Troops also recovered and defused another mortar shell near Chenab river at Kavada village in Akhnoor sector, they added.

