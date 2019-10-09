Trawler capsize: One rescued, body of another found

One fisherman was rescued and the body of another fished out of the Mahanadi here on Wednesday by a team of fire service and coast guard personnel, which has been conducting search operations over the past 24 hours after a trawler capsized in the river. A third fisherman, who went missing, was yet to be traced, police said.

A trawler carrying five fishermen overturned near Nehru Bangala along the Paradip coast on Tuesday. Two of the five were rescued by another boat that was nearby, but three others went missing, prompting the coast guard and fire brigade officials to initiate a search and rescue operation.

While Laxmidhar Das was seen floating in the river and rescued by the team, the body of Santosh Mallick was found lying on the beach, a police officer said. The search team is still looking for the third fisherman, Umakanta Das, he added..

