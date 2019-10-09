Man drowned during immersion of idols in pond in UP

A 32-year-old man drowned during the immersion of idols of goddess Durga in a pond here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place Tuesday evening in Mahokhar village when Vinod Singh, while taking a bath during the immersion of idols of goddess Durga, drowned in deep waters in a pond, Station House Officer, Dehat Kotwali, Ramashray Yadav said.

Villagers pulled him out of the pond and took him to the primary health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. The body was handed over to Singh's family members after post-mortem, he said.

The matter is being investigated, Yadav said.

