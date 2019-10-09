Four people drown in two separate incidents in Rajasthan's Churu and Dholpur districts

Four people, including a two-year-old boy, drowned in two separate incidents in Rajasthan's Churu and Dholpur districts, police said on Wednesday. In Churu district, Hazari Ram Meghwal (24), drowned along with his son Deepak (2). Meghwal had jumped into the water body to save his two-year old son. The incident took place at Bholsar village in the district, sub-inspector of Sardarshehar police station, Prithviraj said.

In another incident, two youths drowned in the Parvati river on Tuesday at Sakhwara village while immersing an idol. The incident took place under the Kalori police station area of Dholpur district. The victims were identified as Anil Koli (25) and Arjun Koli (20), DSP Vijay Kumar Singh said.

He said the bodies were fished out by divers late on Tuesday night and were handed over to family members after post mortem.

