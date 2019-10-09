International Development News
Delhi Metro authorises e-scooters renting services at 4 stations

In an effort to offer efficient last-mile connectivity to commuters, the Delhi Metro has authorised e-scooters renting services at four of its stations -- Vishwavidyalaya, Mandi House, Dwarka Sector 9 and Nehru Enclave.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 09-10-2019 19:12 IST
Delhi Metro authorises e-scooters renting services at four stations. (Photo Source: DMRC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It may be noted that Vishwavidyalaya is situated on the Yellow Line, while Dwarka Sector 9 and Nehru Enclave are located on Blue and Magenta Lines respectively. On the other hand, Mandi House is an interchange station for the Blue and Violet Lines. The DMRC has been taking various steps to strengthen last-mile connectivity.

It may be noted that Vishwavidyalaya is situated on the Yellow Line, while Dwarka Sector 9 and Nehru Enclave are located on Blue and Magenta Lines respectively. On the other hand, Mandi House is an interchange station for the Blue and Violet Lines. The DMRC has been taking various steps to strengthen last-mile connectivity.

The Delhi Metro has a provision for commuters to use bicycles for covering small distances at nominal charges at some of its metro stations, along with having a fleet of last-mile connectivity buses. Currently, the Delhi Metro spans nearly 350 km, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
