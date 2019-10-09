Andra govt to give plots to Imams working in mosques

Andhra Pradesh government is planning to provide house plots to Imams working in mosques. Imams having white ration cards (proof of BPL family) are only eligible for the scheme.

"The Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board has written to all the lesser income masjids to avail the scheme. The Imams who want to get a housing plot should apply with their Aadhar card and ration card," Syed Shabbar Basha, CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board said. "The scheme is for Imams who don't have a house. They can submit their application to village volunteers, panchayat or ward secretaries," he added.

Over 5000 imams of lesser income mosques across the state will get this benefit under the state housing scheme. "In our state, the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy introduces a scheme named 'House plot to the Imams'. This scheme is very beneficial for the Imams working in the income less mosque and the Imams should be of Andhra Pradesh to avail this scheme," Abdul Khuddus, Accounts Officer of AP State Wakf Board told ANI.

The application for this housing scheme will be submitted through the volunteer's or panchayat secretaries to inspectors address and it will be forwarded to the MRO. (ANI)

