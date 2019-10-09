Diwali mela to showcase craft traditions from across India

From Andhra Pradesh's leather puppets, and Bihar's Madhubani paintings, to Rajasthan's bandhani work and Jammu & Kashmir's papier-mache, Dastkar's annual Diwali mela this year will showcase handicraft traditions from across the country. The 14-day 'Festival of Lights' mela that will pay tribute to different Indian craft forms will open on Thursday, and will be held at Nature Bazaar on Andheria Modh here.

"We aim to provide a rich experience of the Indian handicraft industry by exposing its visitors to a range of authentic handcrafted products (festive range and gift items) from textiles, home decor, 3D articles to food items, collectibles and a lot more from across the country. "Along with an opportunity to shop for one of a kind articles, visitors can immerse, engage, and interact with the craft demonstrations and cultural performances hosted by Dastkar and conducted by craftspeople themselves through the weekends of the Bazaar," organisers said.

The festival will also feature West Bengal's natural fiber weaving and 'dhokta' art, Odisha's cane and bamboo weaving, Bihar's 'tussar' weaves, Rajasthani 'meenakari' work and blue pottery, Kutchi embroidery and 'ajrakh' block printing from Gujarat, 'pilkhuwa' wood carving from Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana's 'ikat' weaving, alongside handicraft works from Afghanistan. "This year, Dastkar has also worked at creating a special range of festive sarees in collaboration with various craftspeople and organizations like SEWA Gujarat, Afghani Refugees, Apindra Swain, Deepak & Pratima Bharti, and Ambika Devi.

"Visitors can handpick from a range of 'madhubani' and 'pattachitra' hand-painted sarees as well as 'ari' and Afghan embroidered sarees designed by Dastkar," organisers said. 'Sambalpuri' dance performances, puppet shows, and papier-mache making workshops will also be part of the festival.

The event will come to a close on October 23.

