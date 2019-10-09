55-year-old man attempts suicide by jumping in front of moving train at metro station in Delhi

A man in his 50s, who was undergoing treatment for depression, was injured on Wednesday after he allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Uttam Nagar East station on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, police said. This caused a brief delay in services on the corridor that connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

The incident took place on the eve of the World Mental Health Day that will be observed this year with the theme "working together to prevent suicide". The man, identified as Sanjeev Oberoi (55), resident of Vikaspuri here, was rushed to the DDU Hopsital, a senior police official said.

"A call was received by the police that a person had jumped in front of running metro train at platform no 1 of the Uttam Nagar East Metro Station," the police said. He is currently unfit for giving any statement and is being shifted to the BLK Hospital by his family, the official said.

"His family has informed that he was undergoing treatment for depression. Further inquiry into the case is in progress," the official said. The train was going towards Rajiv Chowk metro station, a senior DMRC official said.

The DMRC also tweeted to alert passengers after the incident: "Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on track at Uttam Nagar East. Normal service on all other lines." PTI KND AMP IJT

