1 arrested with 2,024 kg opium worth Rs 75 lakh in Rajasthan

PTI Bikaner
Updated: 09-10-2019 20:44 IST
One person was arrested here with 2,024 kg opium (doda post) worth Rs 75 lakh, police said on Wednesday. Bacchna Ram (27) was arrested while his two accomplices managed to escape, they said.

Based on a tip-off, police intercepted a truck on the Bikaner-Jaipur national highway on Tuesday night and seized 2,024 kg opium worth Rs 75 lakh. Truck helper was arrested whereas two others managed to escape, SP Bikaner Tejaswini Gautam said.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act and efforts were on to nab the other two accused, he added.

COUNTRY : India
