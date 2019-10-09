Contemporary building bye-laws to come up by Oct 31: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday asked the Guwahati Development Department to prepare a contemporary set of building bye-laws within October 31 to boost the real estate sector. Sonowal, during a meeting on GST here, also called for taking steps for speeding up the process of construction under the affordable housing scheme.

He asked officials concerned to resolve all "disputed" cases from the pre-GST period within the next six months. To develop the automobile industry in Assam, the chief minister said there are plans to set up a 'transport city' on the outskirts of Guwahati..

