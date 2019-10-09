Man named in gangrape & other serious offences held in Mumbai

A 33-year-old man, allegedly involved in at least 11 serious offences, including gang-rape, murders and extortion committed in Mumbai and Tamil Nadu, was arrested from suburban Kandivali, police said on Wednesday. Based on a specific tip off, Unit-12 of the Mumbai police's crime branch arrested Arumugam Raja Jothimani Devendra alias Kundumani Raja, when he came to meet his friend at Ashok Nagar flyover at Kandivali east on Tuesday evening, an official said.

"During his interrogation, it came to light that Devendra was involved in a gangrape-cum-robbery case in 2014," he said. "During the robbery, Devendra and his four aides had injured a man and raped his wife at knife point. One of the accused had even recorded the incident on his mobile phone and threatened to make it viral on social media," the official said.

Devendra was also involved in the murder of a driver under the Kashimira police station area, he said, adding, "After hiring the car, the accused and his gang members had abducted its driver and later killed him in an area under Thane rural police in 2014." Earlier this year, he and his gang members had killed a man at Rajapalayam district of Tamil Nadu during a robbery attempt, the official said..

