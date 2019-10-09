Three dead in road mishap in Nagpur

Three persons were killed and four seriously injured when the mini-truck in which they were traveling turned turtle on Umred Road here, police said. Inspector Sunil Bhosale of Hudkeshwar police station said victims were returning after Durga idol immersion in Surgaon mining area late Tuesday night.

They were traveling in a pick-up truck. The driver lost control of the vehicle at a turning near Vihirgaon village and it swerved off the road, flipping three times before coming to rest, he said.

Driver Mangesh Nanore (25), Mahesh Kishore Sontakke (17) and Shankar Vinod Dhurwe (18), all residents of Mansi Lay-out, were killed. Four others were injured, he said.

