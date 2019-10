Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday expressed sadness over the demise of ex-minister Madati Narsimha Reddy.

The Chief Minister recalled the services of Reddy as a minister, an MLA and Zila Parishad chairman.

Rao has also conveyed deep condolences to the family members of Madati and prayed the almighty for his soul to rest in peace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)