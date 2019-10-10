International Development News
Will request Speaker to reconsider decision of barring media inside Assembly: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he would request State Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to reconsider his decision on barring media from telecasting the house proceedings.

ANI Bengaluru (Karnataka)
Updated: 10-10-2019 11:09 IST
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he would request State Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to reconsider his decision on barring media from telecasting the house proceedings. The three-day winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is starting on Thursday.

"My government is always committed to freedom of media. I will make a sincere effort and request speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to reconsider his decision on barring media from telecasting the house proceedings," tweeted Chief Minister's Office Karnataka. As per the order, only Doordarshan cameras are allowed inside the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
