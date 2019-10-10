International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rajasthan: Eight-year-old raped in Alwar

An eight-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped here. It has been found that the accused used to live with the girl, said police.

ANI Alwar (Rajasthan)
Updated: 10-10-2019 14:56 IST
Rajasthan: Eight-year-old raped in Alwar

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Deepak Kumar, Alwar South while speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An eight-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped here. It has been found that the accused used to live with the girl, said police.

"The incident occurred on Wednesday night. The minor girl is presently out of danger and she is being treated at a hospital. Prima facie, it is found that the accused used to live with the girl. We are investigating the matter," said Deepak Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Alwar South.

"We will be investigating the matter and we will bring the accused for questioning," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019