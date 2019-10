The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested former promoter of Fortis Healthcare Shivinder Singh and three others in an alleged fraud case, officials said.

Kavi Arora, Sunil Godhwani and Anil Saxena were also arrested by the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police for allegedly diverting public money and investing in their companies, they said.

