East Coast Railway to run special train to clear holiday rush

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run a direct special train between Visakhapatnam and Subedarganj(Prayagraj) to clear additional rush of passengers during the Puja and winter vacations. The train will run via Vizianagaram-Srikukalam- Bhubaneswar, officials said.

The ECoR's action was part of the decision taken by the Ministry of Railways to run special trains in different destinations by creating additional berths, an official said. The Visakhapatnam-Subedarganj-Visakhapatnam Suvidha Special will leave Visakhapatnam at 11.50 pm every Tuesday between October 8 and November 19.

The return train from Subedarganj will leave at 10.10 am every Thursday between October 10 and November 21, he said. Subedarganj is just 15 minutes away from Prayagraj (erstwhile Allahabad), he added.

This special train has one AC-2 tier coach, three AC-3 tier coaches, seven sleeper class compartments, three second class compartments and two guard-cum-luggage vans. It will stop at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Hijli, Midnapur, Bankura, Adra, Gomoh, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Mirzapur and Pragyagraj between Visakhapatnam and Allahabad.

Passengers may book tickets in the special train to avoid waiting list in regular trains, the official said. A decision regarding extension of the special train will be taken later, he added..

