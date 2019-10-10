Ayodhya hearings, Uniform Civil Code to be on agenda at AIMPLB meet in UP on Saturday

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will hold its executive body meeting here on Saturday to discuss the ongoing hearings in the Supreme Court on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi dispute and the Uniform Civil Code among other issues. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, a senior member of the board, said the AIMPLB executive committee meeting will be held at Nadwatul Ulema in the state capital. "The meeting will deliberate on the ongoing hearings in the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya issue and future possibilities after the judgement, expected next month," he said.

Mahali said the legal committee of the board will present its report on the newly enacted law against triple talaq in the meeting. "These days there is also a talk about a Common Civil Code. There is all likelihood that this issue will also be discussed as the board has always been against it," he said.

"The meeting will discuss the strategy the AIMPLB will adopt in case the government goes ahead with it," Mahali added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)