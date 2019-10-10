Website, mobile app launched to facilitate railway passengers register criminal complaints

Union minister Nityanand Rai launched a website and a mobile application on Thursday to facilitate the railway police in addressing complaints of passengers from across India and crime detection by integrating the criminal database online. The minister of state of home affairs launched the website www.railways.delhipolice.gov.in and the mobile app Sahyatri in presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other officials at the NDMC Convention Centre on Sansad Marg here.

The database of criminals, including their photographs, active in railways' jurisdiction all over India would be uploaded on the website, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta. "This website would surely help GRP," Gupta said.

"Apart from sharing information among GRP, railway passengers will certainly benefit as citizen services have also been provided on the website," the officer said. Information on unidentified dead body found, missing persons, wanted criminals, absconding/proclaimed offenders, other important matters, law and order related issues or major occurrence would be shared among authorised GRP officers, the officer said.

Delhi GRP has uploaded data of 6171 criminals on the website so far, Patnaik added. Only authorized GRP officers can access the entire website.

GRP heads of 24 states and one UT have been assigned as super admin and separate user IDs and password have been allocated to them. The Sahyatri app will help railway passengers find out the jurisdiction of a police station and the details of GRP officials by geo-tagging with Google Maps, the officer said.

It will also have the facility to scan and read QR codes and make an emergency call. The app can be downloaded on Android and iOS mobile phones and shall contain links to citizen services provided by Delhi Police through Tatpar and Himmat Plus Apps, police said.

