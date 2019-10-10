Drug addict stabs man to death, injures three others

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death, while three others, including two women, were injured after a drug addict attacked them on Thursday in the eastern suburb of Shivaji Nagar, police said. The incident occurred in broad daylight, when the accused, identified as Yogesh Rajesh Gupta, attacked a woman from his neighbourhood with a knife, an official of Shivaji Nagar police station said.

"When several passers-by came to the woman's rescue, the accused started attacking them as well. During the tussle, Gupta stabbed Arvind Yadav, who died on the spot," he said. He injured three others, including two women, who were taken to nearby hospitals. One of them is in a critical condition, the official added.

The accused was arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and others was registered against him, police said..

